SWAC Hall of Famer to lead Prattville boys basketball team

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Rogers has been around the game of basketball for a long time in Fever Country and now he’s getting his first opportunity as a head coach.
The longtime Alabama State University assistant was named Prattville High School's boys basketball coach on Thursday.
“This has been a long time coming. I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, and the opportunity presented itself here at Prattville High School. Couldn’t be happier, couldn’t be happier,” said Rogers.
Rogers had been on the Alabama State staff since 2005. He was a standout player for the Hornets during his playing career where he remains the third all-time scorer.
He was named SWAC Player of the Year in 1991 and 1992 while at ASU and in 2015 he was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame.
Rogers is now determined to get the Lions basketball program over the hump.
“Prattville has a long history of being successful in other sports, football particularly, and there is support there in basketball as well. They have gotten to a point where they could reach area finals and things like that but couldn’t quite get over the hump" Rogers explained. "I was enthusiastic about the challenge of getting in here and getting the program and trying to get them over the hump.”
Rogers is a graduate of Lanier High School where his No. 52 jersey is retired.
