Swimmer’s body recovered by divers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a swimmer who was swept away by the Cahaba River has been located. Dallas County authorities and dive teams have recovered Steven Nichols’ body.
Alabama Marine Police located the body around 6:30 about 3 miles downstream from where Nichols and friends went swimming.
The group went swimming around 7:30 Tuesday night in Elam Holley Park. That’s close to the mouth of the Alabama River near the Cahaba River Bridge, between Selma and Orrville.
According to the sheriff’s office, Nichols swam about 75 yards in strong currents from one side of the river to the other. When he attempted to cross back to the other side he went under about 10 feet from the shoreline.
Nichols’ father, Raymond Abbott, sat and watched on the banks of the Cahaba Thursday, the day before the recovery.
“We’ve been praying every day,” he said in hopes the boy he adopted at 10 would be found alive.
The victim’s father says he endured some challenges in life but recently seemed to turn things around.
“Last Sunday he went to church and gave it all to God,” said Abbott. That was just two days before he went swimming.
Nichols was just 23.
