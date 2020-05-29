45 at Union Springs nursing home test positive for COVID-19

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southern Springs Health Care in Bullock County says 38 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the health care center, located in Union Springs, was notified on May 19 that six residents and two employees had tested positive for the virus. The other staff members and 115 residents were then tested.
Southern Springs Health Care says out of the 38 residents and seven staff members who tested positive, 29 residents and four staff members were asymptomatic.
All residents have been receiving medical care, the facility says. The staff are off work and under the care of their personal physicians.
The Bullock County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been notified. Southern Springs has also notified all residents, their family members and staff members.
Southern Springs say the Alabama National Guard disinfected the facility and ongoing sanitation of the building has continued during all shifts.
Along with this, the facility has continued restricting visitation and implementing temperature checks and screenings for anyone entering its facility. Staff and residents are checked multiple times a day.
