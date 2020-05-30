Andalusia’s first African-American council member passes away

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The man who made history as Andalusia’s first African-American council member has died, the City of Andalusia posted.
Lewis Carpenter died Wednesday at Mizell Memorial Hospital at age 92, the city says.
Carpenter made history in 1984 when he defeated the incumbent to serve on the Andalusia City Council. He served three terms in the position.
According to the City of Andalusia website, Carpenter was born in Crenshaw County on Feb. 1, 1928. He grew up in the Bullock Community just outside of Brantley, and moved to Andalusia with his parents when he was 21.
His life was defined by a long career of service.
Carpenter served in the armed forces for two years beginning in 1952, serving 18 months in Korea. In 1959 he began a career at the Covington County Bank that spanned several roles over 33 years. The City of Andalusia also says Carpenter worked as a reserve deputy with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for many years.
In 1980 Carpenter was a part of the first class appointed to the Selected Serve Board when the peace time armed services draft was reinstated, serving in that role for 20 years before retiring in 2001. He also was a poll worker for many years.
His pathways opened up the door for other African-Americans in Andalusia. According to the city, Carpenter told in an interview that he appointed Andalusia’s first African-American school board member, Sammy Glover, who still holds an elected position on that board.
Funeral arrangements for Carpenter have not yet been announed.
