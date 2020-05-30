Changes are on the way to the forecast!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drier weather is on the way, but first we have to get through a few more showers and storms today. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be aware a shower or storm is possible, so have a way to check radar if out and about.
Looking for a day of wall-to-wall sunshine? Sunday is your day! The day will stay entirely dry as high pressure takes control. That means sunshine will dominate and temperatures will be toasty near 90°!
Temperatures will continue to rise into next week! By the end of the workweek, temperatures in the mid 90s look likely.
As for rain, it looks like a mainly quiet week next week. Rain chances will stay low, with about only 20% of you seeing rain each day.
