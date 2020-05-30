DCS coach under fire for social media comments

A final post reads “ok got to say it, if you answer to help solve social injustice is to burn, loot. and vandalize, you’re a special kind of stupid. George Floyd was a tragic murder. But the police that are letting people destroy burn and loot are wrong also, These people are not protesters. They are criminals. Tear gas them, rubber them, spray them with chemical water and blister their butts. But its time we 1. Took care of social injustice by putting George Floyds murder in an electric chair. 2. Start doing what ever it takes to stop the attitude of people who loot, burn and take part in the mob mentality. These are the people that actually need a knee in their neck.”