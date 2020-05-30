2 die in Macon County crash Saturday near Tuskegee

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
ALEA Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 80 near mile marker 179. Antonio Stanley, 38, of Atlanta, and Vanita Comer, 64, of Tuskegee, have been identified as the victims of the crash.
According to Carswell, the pickup Stanley was driving collided with the vehicle driven by Comer when it crossed the centerline. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt and both were pronounced dead at the scene, Carswell says.
The crash site is approximately five miles east of Tuskegee.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.