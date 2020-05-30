Funeral date set for Carol’s Carpet business owners

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral date and location for the owners of Carol’s Carpet have been set.
The funeral service for Lee and Stephanie Courson has been set for Monday at 2 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel.
Before the funeral, visitation will be available Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel.
Lee and Stephanie Courson were killed Wednesday afternoon when their motorhome crashed along Interstate 65, a family friend has confirmed.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Leland, 63, and Stephanie, 61, were fatally injured when their 2017 Tiffin motorhome left the roadway and overturned near mile marker 160.
Due to the coronavirus, the family is asking that only close friends and family attend the funeral. The service will also be live-streamed on the Leak Memory Chapel Facebook page. The burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.