Man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting, suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Montgomery.
Montgomery police were on the scene in the 700 block of Driver’s Row, said Montgomery Police Department Cpl. Ernestina McGriff.
According to McGriff, police responded and medics responded to a shooting at 3:14 p.m. At the scene officers found a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
