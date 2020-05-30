Norman Bridge Road shooting victim dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say Friday Night’s Norman Bridge Road shooting victim is dead.
Montgomery Police Department Cpl. Ernestina McGriff says the victim, not yet identified, succumbed to his injuries Friday night.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road on a call of a subject shot. At the scene, police found a man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
