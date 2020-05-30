Tuskegee University hopes to announce fall reopening plan in coming weeks

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The coronavirus continues to be a concern of educational institutions across the nation. Tuskegee University has announced it is creating a group that will work in conjunction with other outside experts to help establish a plan for reopening this fall.
The group is called the COVID-19 Recovery Management Center. University President Dr. Lily D. McNair says the CRMC will be led by senior leadership and will specifically wok with university administrators and take advice from its Community Health Task Force as well as other higher education, public health and outside experts.
The main objective for the CRMC, McNair says, is to “provide recommendations to ensure Tuskegee’s long-term financial and operational viability.”
McNair says the goal is to have a plan for the fall announced in the coming weeks.
Several Alabama universities and colleges have announced their plans to move forward with reopening in the pandemic world.
