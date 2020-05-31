Auburn University president addresses recent events of racial injustice

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University President Jay Gogue posted a statement Sunday addressing recent instances of racial injustice.
“Our nation is hurting,” Gogue said. “For the last few months, we have hurt physically, financially and otherwise from the coronavirus. Now, recent events of racial injustice are hurting us in many ways that words often find inadequate to fully express.”
Gogue stated prejudice and bigotry have no place in the Auburn Family, and the university opposes hate, exclusion and acts that promote them.
“It was on my heart to reaffirm Auburn’s values,” he said. “I’m confident that we, together, will work toward change and healing.”
The death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparked protests across the nation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.