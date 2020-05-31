Warm and mostly dry for the next several days!

Dry and very warm Sunday!
By Lee Southwick | May 31, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A noticeable change has arrived to the forecast! Drier weather is here, but along with the sunshine comes warming temperatures.

Goodbye rain, goodbye clouds... we won’t deal with any of that today! Wall-to-wall sunshine will dominate, and highs will stay very warm in the upper 80s!

Sunday will be warm and sunny!
Temperatures will continue to rise into next week. By the end of the workweek, temperatures in the mid 90s look likely.

Warming trend underway!
As for rain, it looks like a mainly quiet week next week. Rain chances will stay low and most will stay dry.

7 Day
