Warm and mostly dry for the next several days!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A noticeable change has arrived to the forecast! Drier weather is here, but along with the sunshine comes warming temperatures.
Goodbye rain, goodbye clouds... we won’t deal with any of that today! Wall-to-wall sunshine will dominate, and highs will stay very warm in the upper 80s!
Temperatures will continue to rise into next week. By the end of the workweek, temperatures in the mid 90s look likely.
As for rain, it looks like a mainly quiet week next week. Rain chances will stay low and most will stay dry.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.