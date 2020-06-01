Crenshaw Community Hospital confirms first death related to COVID-19

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw Community Hospital confirmed a COVID-19 patient has died at its facility.
In a Facebook post, the hospital said this is its first coronavirus related death, and it offered condolences and prayers to the family of the patient. The hospital also assured it will remain transparent.
“The community can be assured we are continuing our efforts and implementing procedures to protect our patients and staff based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health,” the hospital’s post said. “This includes screening criteria for patients based on current CDC guidelines.”
The hospital encourages anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to call its ER at 334-335-1146. Staff will ask screening questions over the phone and provide general directions.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 644 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. There are over 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.