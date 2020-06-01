90-degree temps, showers and storms headline forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We were around 90 degrees each day over the weekend with mainly dry conditions. If you were a fan of that, you’ll enjoy the start to the week!
That’s because it’ll be a partly cloudy, dry and similarly toasty Monday. Highs will reach 91 degrees or so in Montgomery with humidity levels in the noticeable category. Today will be the only day with no rain or storms in the forecast unfortunately.
Another aspect of Monday’s weather will be a breeze around 10-15 mph. If anything, it’ll help make things feel more tolerable.
Tuesday through Saturday will bring upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. The humidity will also be rather high by Tuesday afternoon, meaning highs near 90 may result in “feels like” temperatures in the lower and middle 90s, if not higher.
As it looks Monday morning, the days with the “best” chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Of course that is subject to change as each day gets closer and our higher resolution models get into range.
Regardless of whether or not the rain chances shift a little bit each day, we wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. Just be prepared -- like always this time of year -- for daily shower and storm chances!
