Demonstrators gather in Montgomery to protest police brutality

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On the second day of protesting in Montgomery, a group of demonstrators gathered downtown to share their own experiences of injustices in the city and why there is a need for change.
The demonstrators were a peaceful group, and they held signs and chanted. The crowd stood at barricades that had been set up on Dexter Avenue about a block in front of the Alabama Capitol. Some protesters asked why they were not allowed to go up to the state capitol’s steps, but they were not given an answer.
Several state troopers and Montgomery police officers stood blocking the street past the barricades. Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley was also there speaking with demonstrators.
The crowd had about 200 people at its height but started to diminish around 10 p.m.
We have not confirmed any arrests, but a WSFA 12 News crew spotted someone in handcuffs on Dexter Ave.
Earlier Monday, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest took place on West Fairview, with some protesters sharing their experiences with police brutality.
“They almost killed us the other day, for no reason," one protester said. "They snapped me out of my vehicle, I’m reversing, he ran up on my car bump his car cause they blocking us in. For no reason. What did we do? What the proper cause, what we did just pump gas?”
Meanwhile, just around the corner, Mayor Steven Reed was holding a press conference. Protesters decided to head there in an effort to let their voices be heard by city officials.
“You been beat by the police?” a protester said. "Your brother or sister? You don’t understand. Y’all can talk to this man here who was beaten Thursday night. Two or three hours. That’s who you talk to, they have the answer.”
“We just want people to listen to us," another protester said. "I’m 29, I’ve been in this city a long time, I know how it feels and just want you to know that. I just want you to know that. I appreciate you for listening.”
