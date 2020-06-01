Fort Benning confirms more than 140 positive COVID-19 cases

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 140 soldiers and trainees have tested positive for coronavirus on Fort Benning.
During a two-day period, military health professionals with Martin Army Community Hospital conducted 640 COVID-19 tests on soldiers and trainees. Of those tested, 142 were positive.
“Due to aggressive mitigation strategies in place, the number of infected and exposed individuals has been minimized to the greatest extent possible, and contained within one training company in the OSUT battalion and within the 30th AG Reception battalion respectively,” as stated by the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Affected individuals have been isolated and quarantined in accordance with CDC guidelines. The soldiers and trainees have since recovered and received negative results on subsequent tests.
Eight days after the group’s controlled monitoring phase, a trainee reported to his unit leadership with symptoms, resulting in all 640 soldiers and trainees to be tested again, leading to increased positive test results.
All of those who tested positive are being monitored according to CDC guidelines and have been isolated to prevent the potential spread to others. The majority of those tested positive were asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized at Martin Army Community Hospital.
All impacted buildings, dining facilities, common and training areas have been sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Fort Benning continues to enforce social distancing and the wearing of cloth face masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.