Gov. Ivey releases statement on death of George Floyd, Alabama protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a statement following protests across the state, some destructive, in response to the death of Minnesotan George Floyd.
"Like so many others throughout the country and around the world, I, too, was shocked and angered by the tragic actions that led to the senseless death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. It is a death that should have never happened, and it is a tragedy for which that too many people, especially African Americans, are all too familiar,” Ivey said in the statement.
Ivey acknowledged that while most of the protests started out and remained peaceful, some turned ugly.
"Regretfully, the natural anger and frustration of Mr. Floyd’s death has now spread to our state and what started out as peaceful protests in some of our cities yesterday afternoon turned ugly last night,” Ivey stated. “While no state has a richer history than Alabama in terms of using peaceful protests to lead the country – and the world – to positive change, I agree with Alabama native, Congressman John Lewis, who this weekend said ‘rioting, looting and burning is not the way.’ Congressman Lewis marched alongside other Alabamians who would go on to become heroes of the movement. They were young, brave and determined. Many were beaten, arrested and jailed. But they all -- Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Ralph David Abernathy, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, attorney and civil rights activist Fred Gray and others – led the fight for change in a peaceful way.” [I switched the formatting here]
The governor said she will always be supportive of Alabamians who choose to lift their voices in anger and frustration but do so peacefully.
"I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration. After all, our great country was born out of the desire to be free, and the desire for freedom has repeatedly led to making positive change for the betterment of society,” the governor said.
Ivey said violence and destruction won’t be tolerated and state resources are available to local governments.
