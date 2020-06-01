Greenville reopens after being closed for more than two months

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville city leaders felt Monday was the time to reopen city offices to the public, including city hall. The reopening comes more than two months after the coronavirus forced the shutdown.
On day one, the majority of the city’s 120 employees returned to their jobs and did so with an eagerness to get going.
“Maybe some normalcy,” said an employee in the city clerk’s office.
“I got here a little early,” said Greenville mayor Dexter McLendon.
McClendon and his team picked June 1 to reopen because it just made sense.
“You gotta open at some point. We felt like this was the right time and June 1 seemed like a good day to do it on,” he said.
Bettdonna Mack never stopped working because her job as the senior nutrition director at the Greenville Senior Center was considered essential.
“In actuality I was glad to serve my people,” said Mack.
City leaders say all in all things went well on day one. No major hiccups. No long lines at city offices. Down the street, the county courthouse won’t open for another week.
“You’re going to know a little something different. One door in, one door out. You got some of that going on,” said McLendon.
Another bit of encouraging news. The pandemic damage to Greenville’s economy may not be as bad as initially feared.
“Would you like a copy of that receipt?” the cashier asked a customer at Bates Turkey House.
“But now it’s opened up and everybody’s headed to the beach,” said McLendon.
The mayor says he won't really know until late July the full scope of the virus' impact. In the meantime, the economy just sort of crept along, far better though than a complete standstill.
“We feel optimistic. A lot better than I did six weeks ago,” he said.
While COVID-19 continues to make headlines, cities like Greenville have moved on.
Monday was also a new beginning of sorts for McLendon. The mayor and his wife Janice are recovering from the virus themselves and doing well.
