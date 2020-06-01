'It was sickening’: Montgomery County sheriff weighs in on George Floyd’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says he was disgusted when he saw the video of George Floyd’s death.
“It was sickening to know that this is what we had to watch, how law enforcement reacted to a situation. It really made you feel bad," the sheriff said.
Cunningham said he hopes the public understands there are always going to be “some bad apples,” and it is important for agencies to continue to weed out the bad.
“We don’t ever want to paint a bad picture so that the people don’t feel that they can call law enforcement to assist them during the bad and the good times,” Cunningham said.
The sheriff said it is important for officers to remember to put people first.
“We have to make sure that officers know that when you’re dealing with the public, right now you have to listen to them and let them know that I am not that bad apple. I am here to help and serve the greater good,” Cunningham added.
Cunningham says it is important for protest organizers to be in control and to handle crowds instead of letting law enforcement do it.
“We hear you; we hear what your saying, the community hears what you’re saying. But you have got to be able to have somebody there willing to say ‘Look, you’re taking my protest to a different level,'” Cunningham said.
Being a law enforcement officer and African American can make situations like these tough, Cunningham added.
“It hurts bad to know that stuff like this is still taking place. To know that things like this are happening to my race," he said.
Cunningham says he thinks it is important as leader for him to step up and let people know their message is being heard.
“Let's see what we can do to get this thing changed. I think right now with the protests that are taking place, I think a lot of eye and ears are open,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said law enforcement officers should remember, just like the public, “see something, say something.”
“We won’t know that you got a bad apple until someone lets you know," the sheriff said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.