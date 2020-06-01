Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former longtime Auburn head football coach Pat Dye died Monday morning.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed Dye died at 11:48 a.m. at Auburn Bethany House of natural causes from complications of renal and hepatic failure.
According to ESPN, Dye recently tested positive for COVID-19 but had been asymptomatic, according to his son, Pat Dye Jr., an NFL agent. He was 80.
Coach Dye led the Auburn Tigers on the field from 1981 through the 1992 football season. He simultaneously served as the university’s athletics director except for the final year.
Among his many accomplishments was getting the team’s home game against rival Alabama moved from Birmingham to Auburn every other year. He led the Tigers to their first victory over the Tide in Jordan Hare when the Iron Bowl began playing there in 1989.
Dye’s time in football didn’t start with Auburn. It was actually honed with two of the university’s biggest rivals. First, he played with the Georgia Bulldogs and was a two-time All-American football player there. Then, Dye spent nearly a decade coaching under University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
He got his first head coaching gig with East Carolina, but made his mark when he moved to east Alabama. Auburn hired Dye and watched as his teams racked up a decade winning on the gridiron, including four SEC Championships in ’83 and a three-peat from ’87-'89.
Among the players who fielded the ball under Dye’s guidance were Auburn legends Bo Jackson, who won a Heisman in 1985, as well as Tracy Rocker, the 1988 Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award winner.
According to the university, Dye coached 21 All-Americans, 71 All-SEC players and 48 Academic All-SEC players during his career there.
When his career was complete, Dye was the Tigers’ third-winningest coach with a record 99-39-4. His overall career record came to 153-62-5 over 19 years years.
Dye walked away from the 1980s with three of its SEC Coach of the Year honors for the ’83, ’87, and ’88 seasons. And though the Tigers play in Jordan-Hare Stadium, anyone who walked onto the grass is standing on Pay Dye Field, named in his honor in 2005, the same year he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Though Dye retired from coaching, he never really left Auburn University. You can watch an Auburn Alumi Association video detailing Dye’s life below.
Dye remained a special advisor, hosted a weekly radio broadcast called the “Coach Pat Dye Show” and enjoyed time growing maple trees on his farm in Notasulga not far from campus.
Gov. Kay Ivey called Dye a friend. She released this statement Monday afternoon:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye -- a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.”
