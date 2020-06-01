MGM Reads 30 focuses on encouraging reading during summer months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Education Foundation is teaming up with leaders to help provide students with greater access to education materials.
The initiative is called MGM Reads 30, and it focuses on encouraging families to read for at least 30 minutes a day during the summer months and ongoing safer at home order.
“Now more than ever our children can’t afford to have reading loss, which we know occurs over the summer,” said Ann Sikes, President of MEF. “So we are all in to work with partners like the library, the county commission, the city of Montgomery, Montgomery Public Schools and other partners to make sure every child gets to read for 30 minutes this summer every day.”
The program also features virtual read-aloud events, with Mayor Steven Reed and other leaders scheduled to read books for children.
