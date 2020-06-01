Overnight structure fire burns building near National Civil War Naval Museum

By Alex Jones | June 1, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 8:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus had many concerned that the National Civil War Naval Museum had burned.

Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed that the massive structure fire took place at a building just behind the museum.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. on June 1 to the battle the flames at the building off of Victory Dr.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.

