Overnight structure fire burns building near National Civil War Naval Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus had many concerned that the National Civil War Naval Museum had burned.
Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed that the massive structure fire took place at a building just behind the museum.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. on June 1 to the battle the flames at the building off of Victory Dr.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
