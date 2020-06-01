10 percent of Alabama’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 rates with more than 1,700 cases confirmed to date. On Sunday alone, 78 new cases were reported.
And the cases are surging, according to the City of Montgomery. Half of all cases in the capital city have been confirmed in the last two weeks and Montgomery now accounts for nearly 1 in 10 of the state’s cases.
As of Monday morning, Alabama had topped 18,000 confirmed cases as part of the ongoing pandemic.
As of Sunday, Baptist Health had 100 inpatients with COVID-19 across its three Montgomery area hospitals. Information from Thursday indicates Jackson Hospital had 42 positive COVID-19 inpatients and 18 inpatients pending test results at that point.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed warned Friday “we are still in a crisis” with hospitals being stressed and cases on the rise. While he’s urging residents to stay home or wear protective face masks, an indefinite 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in effect.
There have been 644 COVID-19 deaths statewide with 43 of those happening in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s tracking map.
As protests of the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd continue to spread across the nation, the ADPH is sounding the alarm over mass gatherings, fearing such events could further escalate the state’s COVID-19 cases.
While offering its condolences to the Floyd family, ADPH urged residents to stay safe, saying “as citizens exercise the right to peaceful protest, persons should be aware of the ongoing risk of transmission of COVID 19 in Alabama. ADPH continues to remind that measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission include social distancing, good hand hygiene, and use of cloth face coverings in public as critically important measures to protect individuals and the community during this outbreak.”
There are multiple areas around Montgomery for COVID-19 testing. They include:
Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic
2936 Marti Ln, Montgomery, AL, 36116
Phone: 334-747-0150
Hours of Operation: 7AM - 7PM
American Family Care Clinic - East Chase
2570 Berryhill Rd, Montgomery, AL, 36117
Phone: 334-323-1330
Hours of Operation: 8AM - 6PM
American Family Care Clinic - Taylor Crossing
34 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL, 36117
Phone: 334-323-1510
Hours of Operation: 8AM - 6PM
American Family Care Clinic - Vaughn Rd
2815 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL, 36116
Phone: 334-323-2050
Hours of Operation: 8AM - 6PM
Quest Diagnostics & Walmart - Montgomery
6495 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL, 36117
Phone: 866-448-7719
Hours of Operation: 9AM - 4PM
Walmart Parking Lot, weather permitting
Health Services, Incorporated
3060 Mobile Hwy, Montgomery, AL, 36108
Phone: 334-420-8620
Hours of Operation: By Appointment
Drive-Thru Testing Site, Call 334-420-8620 to make appointment
