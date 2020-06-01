Protesters smash windows, break into Alabama Power Museum, take swing at WBRC FOX6 News crew

By WBRC Staff | May 31, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Protesters smashed windows, took swings at journalists and broke into the Alabama Power Museum in downtown Birmingham Sunday night.

Hundreds of protesters moved from Linn Park down 19th and 20th Streets and beyond after being asked by Birmingham police officers to leave the park around 10:15 p.m.

As they walked, some of the protesters and vandals broke windows with rocks and tools along buildings, eventually gaining access into part of the Alabama Power Museum.

At least one of the protesters took a swing at one of our WBRC FOX6 News crews. We are glad to report the photographer and reporter are physically alright.

The WBRC FOX6 News photographer said he was pushed and shoved several times Sunday night.

Our photographer believes a journalist from another media outlet was hurt during the unrest.

Police sirens were heard throughout downtown just around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin speaks to the people of the city about tonight’s events. The city will provide additional updates Monday.

