Recover Together Small Business relief fund opens for applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Applications for Montgomery’s Recover Together Small Business relief fund are now being accepted.
The fund is designed to provide one-time grants, typically ranging from $3,000 and $5,000, to small businesses as they continue or resume operations after COVID-19.
According to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, small businesses make up about 75 percent of their membership. Since the relief fund application process opened Monday, the chamber says it has received over 100 applications.
“Our small business community has been particularly hard hit by the uncertain and challenging circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are the anchors of our community and represent the heart of who we are as a city,” the relief fund website states.
Business seeking to apply can do so starting Monday through June 15. The application can be viewed and submitted at this website.
Any businesses seeking to apply must meet the following criteria:
- Must have experienced a financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.
- Must have or utilize between 1-25 (FTE) employees or independent contractors as of Feb. 29.
- Must be in good standing with federal, state, and local government jurisdictions.
- Must be located or licensed in the City of Montgomery or Montgomery County.
- Must complete a W-9 form prior to receipt of funding. Form can be filled out online here.
The Chamber says grants will be awarded to eligible applicants on a rolling basis if funds remain available or new funds become available during the initial funding round.
For information on how to donate to the fund, email relieffund@montgomerychamber.com. Individual or corporate donations can also be made online at www.recovermgm.com or via check made payable to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.