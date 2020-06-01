142 seniors graduate from Greenville High School

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - High school graduation ceremonies wrapped up Monday in Butler County.
Greenville High School was the last school to hold ceremonies on the football field, and 142 seniors graduated. McKenzie held its graduation exercises Thursday while Georgiana graduated its seniors on Friday.
A total of 199 seniors graduated from Butler County public schools. The 142 at Greenville High School is about average every year, according to school district leaders.
WSFA 12 News congratulates all graduates.
