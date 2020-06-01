6 shootings, 2 deaths mark violent 72 hours in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating six separate shootings from the weekend and into Monday, two of which have turned fatal.
The first shooting happened late Friday evening in the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road. First responders arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim, Louis Miles Jr., 56, of Montgomery, died later that evening. No arrest has been made.
Not long after the first shooting Friday, police and medics were called to a gas station in the 4000 block of Troy Highway on reports of a person being shot. First responders found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. No arrest has been made.
Montgomery police opened their second homicide investigation in less than 24 hours after being called to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Driver’s Row. The unnamed victim was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition but died several hours later. An unidentified suspect is in custody.
A fourth shooting was confirmed after officers responded to a local hospital Sunday in reference to a person who walked in with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed, suffered a non-life-threatening injury. As part of the investigation, the victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Norman Bridge Road and East South Boulevard. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.
A fifth shooting happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Court Street. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the scene where they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was able to tell police that the shooting happened after a verbal altercation. A suspect, Hosea Bodiford, 31, is charged with first-degree assault.
Monday morning saw the sixth shooting in less than 72 hours for the city when police and medics responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Pollard Circle. The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on these shootings should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or Montgomery police at 625-2831.
