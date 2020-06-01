Twin Peaks in Eastchase closes permanently

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Twin Peaks restaurant located at Eastchase has closed its doors.
“Twin Peaks Montgomery will be closing its doors permanently,” a sign on the front door reads. “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause economic pressures, we unfortunately had to make a tough business decision.”
The restaurant opened at Eastchase in 2015. The location is no longer listed on Twin Peaks’ website.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Twin Peaks for more information.
