Arrest made in another one of Montgomery’s weekend homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in another of its three weekend homicide investigations.
Tuesday, police arrested Montgomery resident Anita Dudley, 58, and charged her with murder in the death of 46-year-old Eric Kelly.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics responded to a shooting at about 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Graves Street.
At the scene, officers found a man who’d sustained a life-threatening injury. Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
Coleman says initial investigation reveals that Dudley and Kelly were involved in an altercation. Kelly was shot by Dudley during the altercation.
Dudley has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
An arrest was also made in Saturday’s fatal Driver’s Row shooting.
