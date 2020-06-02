The “chance of showers and storms” pattern rolls on

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We escaped Monday dry with a lack of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We probably won’t get that lucky again for at least the next 10 days or so. Beginning today we will have at least a 20-30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Today’s rain and storm chances aren’t overwhelmingly high, but some of us will likely see a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s.
A slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the cards for Wednesday as rain chances get bumped from 30% to 40%. It will once again be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Highs will reach the mid-80s with the higher chance of rain.
After a brief lowering of the rain chances on Thursday around 20%, isolated to scattered shower and storm activity returns Friday and lasts into next week. It’s possible the moisture from Tropical Depression Three (soon to be Cristobal) raises our rain chances this weekend, but we are keeping rain chances capped at 40% for now.
Obviously this could change -- possibly quite substantially. So stay tuned on this developing tropical situation.
And, as you’d expect this time of year, the humidity will be going nowhere. There will be ample moisture in the atmosphere, and dew points will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s each day.
That’s pushing the “yuck” category.
With daily temperatures in the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s, it will be a steamy go of things for the foreseeable future -- especially if the moisture from the tropical depression in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico winds up pushing into Alabama.
