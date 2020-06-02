City of Smiths Station organizing Peace Walk through the city

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station city leaders are organizing a walk for peace and unity in the community.
Mayor Bubba Copeland, members of the Smiths Station City Council and local African-American figures and leaders will join community members on a Peace Walk.
The walk, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 4, will begin at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Lee Rd. 298 and end at the flagpoles at the Smiths Station Government Center on Lee Rd. 430.
Once all the walkers have gathered, they will offer thoughts and prayers for peace and unity in the city, county and country.
“Our community came together last year after the March 3 tornadoes, and we need to come together now as a city and community to take a stand against racism and division, because the recent acts of violence that have occurred in our country are not reflective of the beliefs and values that we hold here in Smiths Station,” Mayor Copeland said. “We want to show that we are a united front, regardless of our gender, race, or sexual orientation.”
Walkers are encouraged, but not required to wear masks during the event.
Transportation will be available back to Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church after the walk.
