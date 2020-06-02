Draw Montgomery student art competition deadline extended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students with a passion for art have chance to win some cash prizes if they hurry and enter their piece in the annual Draw Montgomery Art Competition.
The 2020 event is going all digital, but time is running out for submissions. Central and south Alabama students between grades 6-12 are eligible to enter through June 10 at midnight.
The competition is sponsored by the Montgomery Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and The Arts Council of Montgomery and is a juried art exhibition.
Creativity is encouraged and the artist can choose any two-dimensional medium or format. Organizers say the guidelines are very broad to allow as much creativity as possible.
Details on submissions can be found HERE.
There will be four divisions with cash awards in each. Those include artwork for grades 6-8 and 9-12, as well as photography for grades 6-8 and 9-12.
The winning artwork will be exhibited online through multiple platforms, organizers say.
Winners will be named June 18.
