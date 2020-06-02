Moody Police officer shot Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Moody Police Department confirm one of their officers was shot in the line of duty Tuesday evening.
Multiple agencies responded to a scene outside the Super 8 located at 2451 Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off Interstate 20.
We’re told a male officer was shot at the scene. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
We do not have any details about what lead up to this shooting nor do we know his condition.
Officials say at least two suspects are in custody and another may have been barricaded inside one of the rooms at the hotel.
We’ll update this story as we learn more information.
