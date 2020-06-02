Man dead in early morning Selma shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide.
The police department says officers responded to reports of a person being shot around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of King Street.
On scene, first responders found the unresponsive victim, a man in his 40s, lying on the ground. He’d been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No motive for the homicide is clear and no suspects have been identified at this point.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Selma police at 334-874-2125.
