Montgomery protesters remain largely peaceful in comparison to other large cities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s now been eight days since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis - the state of Minnesota claiming he died from his heart failing, an independent autopsy saying it was due to the pressure of an officer’s knee on his neck and back.
Almost every night since his death there have been protests across the nation - some turning into riots. Some of those violent measures as close to the city of Montgomery as Birmingham.
However, here in Montgomery, considered the birthplace of the civil rights movement, the protests have been passionate, but peaceful.
Just a handful of protesters stood outside of the Alabama Capitol building Tuesday night, a very different scene from the more than 100 people the night prior.
Some protesters off Fairview Avenue held a candlelight vigil honoring Floyd, asking for the community to remain peaceful.
“Please remain peaceful. Please don’t take the life of this man, or people like Greg Gunn, Breonna Taylor, and those that was murdered by police and racism, don’t take it and use it as a tool for your own personal gain,” said Organizer Ja’mel Brown.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, barricades surrounded city hall after rumors of protests were set to occur there, but no one showed.
Monday night we reported the vandalism of a Wells Fargo ATM off Bell Road and Atlanta Highway, and the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue outside of the high school. WSFA asked Mayor Steven Reed if he plans to intervene in this case; he said he doesn’t have any plans to talk to District Attorney Darryl Bailey and he does not plan to get involved with the investigation.
WSFA also asked Reed about some of the concerns protesters are voicing to city officials. He said city officials are listening.
“I want to make sure we continue to listen more than we talk and that’s what we are trying to do, so we can find some middle ground and get everyone to where we’re one community again and we’re a community that is better off today than we were last week prior to Mr. Floyd’s killing,” Reed said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.