Parade helps life Montgomery nursing home residents’ spirits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of groups and businesses turned out Tuesday to lift the spirits of those living through this pandemic with a parade.
Wesley Gardens Retirement Community leaders asked members of the community to participate in a parade to help its resident reconnect with people.
Country Cottages and the Caring Connection group helped with the event.
For months long-term care facilities have had to restrict visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
