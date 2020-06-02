Parade helps life Montgomery nursing home residents’ spirits

Wesley Gardens Retirement Community leaders asked members of the community to participate in a parade to help its resident reconnect with people. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 6:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of groups and businesses turned out Tuesday to lift the spirits of those living through this pandemic with a parade.

Country Cottages and the Caring Connection group helped with the event.

For months long-term care facilities have had to restrict visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

