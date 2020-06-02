Pastors pray for Montgomery at downtown fountain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faith leaders from around Montgomery joined together at the Court Street Fountain to pray Tuesday.
They called for peace and unity in the capital city.
“There have been people in our community who have been speaking, who’ve been saying we feel disenfranchised, we don’t feel like we have a fair shake, we feel like things are not going as well as they should, and we’ve heard you but maybe in some ways we haven’t heard you," said Anointing House of Worship Senior Pastor Kyle Searcy. "We want to say today now we hear you, we hear you, and we want to fix it.”
Leaders proposed a community forum in the days ahead to bring people together, hear what residents believe needs to be done and find solutions.
