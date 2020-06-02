Peaceful demonstration to be held in Clanton Saturday

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A peaceful demonstration has been scheduled near downtown Clanton on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.
According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the group Stand Up Chilton County has obtained a permit from the city of Clanton to hold the demonstration.
The sheriff’s office says it will assist the Clanton Police Department during the demonstration to ensure the safety of those involved and the public.
“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated from either perspective,” a Facebook post indicated.
The sheriff’s office also says the destruction of private property will not be tolerated.
“Now is our chance as citizens to prove that hate can be destroyed by loving one another,” the post added.
The department also says it stands with the public.
“We hurt with you and we stand for what is right and just. The unnecessary acts that have led to this time in our lives were not right or just and we have the perfect opportunity to remind all of the world that we are one.”
