Stanhope Elmore Mustangs return for workouts while keeping social distance

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - “Guidelines are you have to stay six feet apart, okay?”
Stanhope Elmore head football coach Brian Bradford greeted some of his Mustang football players with those words on Tuesday morning on the school's campus.
Stanhope Elmore High School is one of the many schools across the state returning to summer activities this week.
Tuesday was day one for the Mustangs.
It's a world full of social distance, face masks and sanitizing equipment.
“We’ve been working hard the last couple of days making sure we had everything disinfected and made sure we had a great plan to make sure we could do this,” said Bradford. “Making sure we follow all the guidelines and everything. They’ve done an outstanding job today staying with their groups, so I’m very pleased.”
Once players step out of their vehicles they have many guidelines to follow.
From getting temperature checks to wiping down the equipment they've used.
Coach Bradford says it is crucial for players to understand the importance of following these guidelines.
"We don't want to do anything to jeopardize the future. We want to make sure we are doing everything in our power. We always preach to them control what you can control. We can control that. We can control who comes within our six feet. We told them to really stress that," Bradford said.
A lot of the excitement now is just getting everyone back together.
"These kids have gone through a lot. For them to be able to get here and be normal and to be around their friends, because they haven't been able to be around their friends. To just come here and workout and feel like a normal kid, that's important right now," Bradford stated.
The Mustangs are looking to build on a 9-3 record in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.