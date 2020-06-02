10 vehicles burned on Norman Bridge Road early Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ten vehicles burned near a building in Montgomery early Tuesday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, at around 4 a.m. MFR responded to the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road on reports of multiple vehicles on fire near a building. When the units arrived, they found 10 vehicles with moderate to extensive fire damage.
Burke said the building sustained minor heat damage.
Burke said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At the same time as the fire, Montgomery police responded to the 4200 block of Norman Bridge Road in reference to an alarm call. At the scene, MPD found forced entry and property stolen.
