Alabama Conference of Black Mayors meets in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Conference of Black Mayors met Wednesday morning in Montgomery.
The group gathered for prayer and reflection at historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. They discussed the recent news regarding the death of George Floyd.
“America needs an operation to restore and restore the democracy that we all know about. America has it’s own knee on it’s own neck, so it’s time to prepare, to be in the prep room for an emergency operation,” said Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Rev. Cromwell Handy.
They didn’t just discuss Floyd’s death. World Conference of Mayors Founder Johnny Ford also addressed the recent removals of the confederate monuments in Montgomery and Birmingham.
“And that is the first other than we shall not be satisfied until these statues, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson are brought down. Why? Because slavery was so unfair. Slavery had his knee on black people,” he said.
The group also spoke about the coronavirus and the need for Medicaid expansion in Alabama.
According to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, African-Americans make up about a quarter of the state’s population, but account for nearly half of the coronavirus-related fatalities.
