Alabama sees second officer die in line of duty in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, the Alabama law enforcement community is grieving the death of one of their brothers in blue.
Authorities with the Moody Police Department confirm one of their officers was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday evening.
The officer is identified as 50-year-old Sgt. Stephen Williams. Chief Thomas Hunt says Williams had been with the Moody Police Department for three years and was a 23-year law enforcement veteran. He was married and had three children.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said it breaks his heart to hear of another death.
“Your heart sinks number one because, you know, any violence towards law enforcement is not only a disrespect of the authority of that office, but again, it sends a message throughout many communities that law enforcement simply in respect to that they should be,” Marshall said.
He said there is no reason to believe Williams’ death was related to the unrest as people protest against officer brutality.
Seven officers died in the line of duty in 2019.
“I think if you look at Alabama’s history, we clearly have seen the number of officers that have been killed in the line of duty from gunfire has been unprecedented over the last, now roughly 16 months,” he said.
Everette Johnson is the president of the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police. He believes fewer people respect law enforcement.
“Very painful, very hurtful. I’m shocked," Johnson said. "You know, just a lot of questions as to why someone would want to do this, though to a protector of our community.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a tweet she was “saddened” to hear about Williams’ death and urged the “senseless violence" to end.
Johnson said officers need to help educate communities about why law enforcement is there protecting them.
“We’ve seen examples of a bad police officer, and we have all stood against the actions of that officer. And you know, a lot of the distress that has been placed on law enforcement recently, we’ve got to change that narrative and change that mindset,” Johnson said.
