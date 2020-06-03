City of Prattville hosting community prayer event Friday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville will host a community prayer event Friday.
Community church leaders will participate in the event. It will begin at 9 a.m. in front of city hall.
“In light of our nation’s current state, I believe this community prayer event is an encouraging way to bring our city together as one," said Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. "We are blessed in the City of Prattville, but unity must always be at the forefront of each of our minds through love, communication, and prayer.”
The city asks those who attend to practice social distancing. The city will also stream the event on Facebook and Instagram.
