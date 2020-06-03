Few showers, storms to round out the week before eyes turn to Tropical Storm Cristobal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us once again dodged the rain on Tuesday with the bulk of the of day’s thunderstorm activity remaining near I-10. It’s unlikely that we get lucky again for the rest of the week. There’s a 30-40% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Friday.
Any activity we see will likely be in the form of pop-up showers and storms during the peak heating of the day. Highs each afternoon will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The forecast will change a bit heading into the weekend courtesy of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is nearly stationary down in the Bay of Campeche.
Late in the day Saturday Cristobal will likely be in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. However, a surge of tropical moisture in association with Cristobal will be pushing northward ahead of the storm’s center. This is by no means set in stone, but it’s looking probable that this moisture will provide the southern half of the Central Alabama with increased rain chances by late Saturday into Saturday night.
Then, as Cristobal continues to move north -- and eventually northwestward -- toward a landfall later in the day Sunday, we could still see an elevated risk of tropical showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
It will come down to the exact path and strength of Cristobal as it moves toward the Gulf Coast, but it’s probably a good bet to assume the area will see higher humidity, higher moisture values and an increase in rain chances late Saturday into possibly early next week. It’s still too early to determine who exactly will see the heaviest rain, or if any one day will be rainier than the others.
Just plan on at least higher than normal rain chances late this weekend into early next week. We wouldn’t worry about any day being a total washout at this point in time. And, with Alabama likely being on the east side of Cristobal, it’s possible some of the region sees some gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Again, these details will be ironed out over the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.