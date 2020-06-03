Large group of young adults peacefully protests in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another protest is underway in downtown Montgomery.
#WeMatterMGM is hosting the protest. The large group marched from the Legacy Museum to the Alabama Capitol, where they are gathered on the steps, to protest against police brutality. They’re calling for change and reconciliation.
People of all ages and races, and members of the clergy, are present.
The group said it purposefully planned the protest to last from noon to 3 p.m. to avoid “questionable” activities. A WSFA 12 News crew is at the scene, and photos show the protesters holding posters and kneeling on the steps. Most of the protesters are wearing masks.
The group suggested an option for people to socially distance. Protesters can stay in their cars on Dexter Avenue and roll down their windows to have their voices heard.
