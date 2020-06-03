Montgomery mayor plans meeting to discuss creating citizens review board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed plans to meet with community activists and leaders in the city to discuss creating a citizens review board, he announced Wednesday.
The city said this is part of Reed’s ongoing dialogue with Montgomery residents to enhance meaningful interaction and trust between them and law enforcement officials. Reed has stated his support for people protesting police brutality.
Reed held a press conference Monday asking for protests to remain peaceful and nonviolent in the city.
After the news conference, several protesters talked directly to the mayor about their concerns and experiences.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.