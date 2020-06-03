Montgomery Public Schools graduation ceremonies begin Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School seniors will begin walking across the stage Wednesday.
Unlike previous years, the individual high schools will host graduations instead of inside Cramton Bowl as previously planned.
MPS says schools have developed specific plans for social distancing and provided those details to graduating seniors and their families. Students will still wear their caps and gowns and will be recorded on video receiving their diplomas. Once received, the student will then exit the building and leave the premises.
All speeches and commencement addresses will be recorded and included in the videos which will be available later.
The graduations will take place as follows:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
LAMP H.S. - 10 a.m.
McIntyre Alternative - 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Park Crossing H.S. - 10 a.m.
Carver H.S. - 2 p.m.
Friday, June 5, 2020
Lee H.S. - 10 a.m.
Lanier H.S. - 2 p.m.
Monday, June 8, 2020
Jeff Davis H.S. - 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Brewbaker Tech H.S. - 10 a.m.
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
BTW H.S. – TBD
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.