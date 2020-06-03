Montgomery Public Schools graduation ceremonies begin Wednesday

By WSFA Staff | June 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 12:35 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School seniors will begin walking across the stage Wednesday.

Unlike previous years, the individual high schools will host graduations instead of inside Cramton Bowl as previously planned.

MPS says schools have developed specific plans for social distancing and provided those details to graduating seniors and their families. Students will still wear their caps and gowns and will be recorded on video receiving their diplomas. Once received, the student will then exit the building and leave the premises.

All speeches and commencement addresses will be recorded and included in the videos which will be available later.

The graduations will take place as follows:

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

LAMP H.S. - 10 a.m.

McIntyre Alternative - 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Park Crossing H.S. - 10 a.m.

Carver H.S. - 2 p.m.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Lee H.S. - 10 a.m.

Lanier H.S. - 2 p.m.

Monday, June 8, 2020

Jeff Davis H.S. - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Brewbaker Tech H.S. - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

BTW H.S. – TBD

