7 more ADOC employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed seven more staff members are voluntarily reporting positive tests of COVID-19. With the addition of these reports, ADOC says it now has 51 staffers or contract employees with active cases. Another
17 who self-reported have since been cleared to return to work.
ADOC says the latest reports involve multiple correctional facilities. Those include four employees at Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, one at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, one at Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alex City, and one at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham.
ADOC says each employee “promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.”
ADOC’s Office of Health Services has opened an investigation to find out which, if any, inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Once a determination is made, OHS will advise any exposed staffers to call their healthcare provide and to self-quarantine for 14 days.
As for inmates, ADOC says it has confirmed just 19 total cases in the thousands of inmates it houses. Ten of those remain active cases.
The latest cases involve four inmates at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, one at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, one at Tutwiler, and one at Frank Lee Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Deatsville.
