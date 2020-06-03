MPS releases statement, says Robert E. Lee statue is damaged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public School system said Wednesday that it is accessing the damage done to a 112-year-old statue that was ripped from its pedestal late Monday night.
The controversial statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, made in 1908, had been on display at the school named for him since it was constructed on Ann Street in the 1950s.
An MPS spokesperson said the statue was moved to storage for safekeeping. While an exact description of the damage was not clear, video from the scene shows that it appears to be in one piece.
The century-old statue is protected under a state law that preserves monuments, including those depicting the Confederacy. MPS said under the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, it has up to one year to complete any necessary repairs or request a waiver. MPS said its legal team will review all legal matters.
Four people were arrested on the scene Monday night and charged with felony criminal mischief in connection to the incident. But on Tuesday, Montgomery County District Attorney cited “legal errors” for having to dismiss the charges.
Monday’s event came in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes on Memorial Day.
The Confederate statue, as well as another monument in a Birmingham city park, came down on the same day Alabama officially observed Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s birthday.
